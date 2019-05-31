See All Podiatrists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Deerfield Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bernknopf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1824 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 427-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Foot Care
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Foot Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bernknopf?

    May 31, 2019
    This Podiatrist is amazing! I had a condition on my foot that he fixed completely. He has an amazing bedside manner and went out of his way to help me when i had an infection. He is great. I highly recommend this doctor. His staff members are really sweet as well. I have nothing negative. His treatments worked my feet are great! Use this podiatrist... you will not regret it :)
    FL — May 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bernknopf to family and friends

    Dr. Bernknopf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bernknopf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM.

    About Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184688913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernknopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernknopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernknopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernknopf has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernknopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bernknopf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernknopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernknopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernknopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.