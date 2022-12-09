See All Gastroenterologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago Il and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Bernsen works at Northwest Gastroenterologists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Gastroenterologists
    1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-1005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Gastroenterologists
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 439-1005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Everyone was very nice and very professional. Very positive experience. This was my second colonoscopy with Dr. Bernsen. Will continue to go back to him. Make sure to always go a trained expert. My cousin had a colonoscopy at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. That doctor punctured her colon. Did not catch it. Got a horrible infection. Had 5 surgeries to correct it. They all failed. She has a huge stomach now. Looks like she is 8 months pregnant with triplets. She got another opinion. No one with touch her. Too much internal damage. Very sad she has to live this way and can’t do anything about it. She can’t even sue the doctor. I was so scared to have a colonoscopy after what happened to my cousin.
    About Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275523631
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Med College Chicago Il
