Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago Il and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Bernsen works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Gastroenterologists800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was very nice and very professional. Very positive experience. This was my second colonoscopy with Dr. Bernsen. Will continue to go back to him. Make sure to always go a trained expert. My cousin had a colonoscopy at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. That doctor punctured her colon. Did not catch it. Got a horrible infection. Had 5 surgeries to correct it. They all failed. She has a huge stomach now. Looks like she is 8 months pregnant with triplets. She got another opinion. No one with touch her. Too much internal damage. Very sad she has to live this way and can’t do anything about it. She can’t even sue the doctor. I was so scared to have a colonoscopy after what happened to my cousin.
About Dr. Mitchell Bernsen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275523631
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med College Chicago Il
