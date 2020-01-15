Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD
Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Birt's Office Locations
-
1
KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Crushed my hand literally and he saved all but one finger when I thought the whole hand was gone, did a great job I still got a long road and still 1 more surgery but after the first I wouldn’t want another to do it , super nice never rushes and explains answers in terms you understand not doctor lingo
About Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1134566631
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
