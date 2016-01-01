Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
About Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1770586448
Education & Certifications
- Allentown Hosp|Allentown Hospital
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.