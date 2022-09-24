Overview of Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD

Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fruita, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Burnbaum works at Western Colorado Neurology in Fruita, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.