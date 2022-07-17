Overview of Dr. Mitchell Campbell, MD

Dr. Mitchell Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900 in Louisville, KY with other offices in Corydon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.