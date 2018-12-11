Overview of Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD

Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Challis works at Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Bonner Springs, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.