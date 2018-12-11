See All Otolaryngologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD

Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Challis works at Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Bonner Springs, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Challis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City
    2300 Hutton Rd Ste 106, Kansas City, KS 66109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3261
  2. 2
    Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City
    913 Sheildley Rd, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3262
  3. 3
    Head & Neck Surgery Overland Park Kansas
    5370 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3263
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2018
    Dec 11, 2018
I'm very happy with my 1st visit with Dr Mitchell he listen to my concerns,he answered all the questions and mostly he was patient with me.I didn't feel rushed and ignored.Thank you! it's really hard to find doctors who care about their patients like you do.All the employees are super nice and friendly.Higly recommend this place
    Derva in LEES SUMMIT, MO — Dec 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679716732
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery|University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Challis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Challis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Challis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Challis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

