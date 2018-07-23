Dr. Mitchell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
Mitchell Cohen20162 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 531-5653
Dr. Cohen gets an AAA+ rating from spinal surgeries he's performed on my family members & I. We can't say enough great things about him, and definitely recommend him to anyone with spine problems and injuries. For me alone, he corrected issues that another surgeon had created, and I have no pain or repercussions: I enjoy life because of his gifted fingers which helped restore me to health. Do yourself, your family members, and your friends a huge health favor by contacting him.
- English, Spanish
- St Joseph Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- U New Mexico Med Ctr
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
