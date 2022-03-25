Overview of Dr. Mitchell Copeland, DO

Dr. Mitchell Copeland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.