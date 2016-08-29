Dr. Mitchell Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Davis, DO
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Davis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Wellington1447 Medical Park Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. He cured me and is on his way to curing my fiance.
About Dr. Mitchell Davis, DO
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770502601
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Kennedy Health Sys and Our Lady Of
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.