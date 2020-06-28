See All Podiatrists in Shawnee Mission, KS
Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (41)
Map Pin Small Shawnee Mission, KS
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Dorris works at Podiatry Associates PA in Shawnee Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates
    8901 W 74th St Ste 200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-5052
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2020
    Dr Dorris is a great and caring doctor. He takes all his time to explain to his patient, not like other doctor try to rush to go to next patient. He even called on a Saturday to check on his patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Dorris to family and friends definitely.
    Nothing is needed to be improved — Jun 28, 2020
    About Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992777023
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas City Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
    • Kansas City Podiatric Residency
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of The Pacific
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorris works at Podiatry Associates PA in Shawnee Mission, KS. View the full address on Dr. Dorris’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

