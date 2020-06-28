Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM
Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dorris works at
Dr. Dorris' Office Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates8901 W 74th St Ste 200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 432-5052Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorris?
Dr Dorris is a great and caring doctor. He takes all his time to explain to his patient, not like other doctor try to rush to go to next patient. He even called on a Saturday to check on his patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Dorris to family and friends definitely.
About Dr. Mitchell Dorris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992777023
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
- Kansas City Podiatric Residency
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of The Pacific
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorris works at
Dr. Dorris speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.