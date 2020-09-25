Overview of Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD

Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Drucker works at Usf Dermatology Laboratory in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Blindness and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.