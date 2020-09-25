Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD
Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Drucker works at
Dr. Drucker's Office Locations
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4832
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
University of South Florida Physicians Group13127 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Drucker to be extremely compassionate and professional. I am experiencing a new vision issue and he was careful and considerate to gather my history. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Drucker to anyone in need of a highly detailed, well-explained medical opinion and course of action. I left the appointment feeling hopeful and well-cared for, rather than panic-stricken, which is how I arrived. Thank you Dr. Drucker.
About Dr. Mitchell Drucker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881617553
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Diplopia, Blindness and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.