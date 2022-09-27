Dr. Mitchell Duterte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duterte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Duterte, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Duterte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from University of Philippines and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Duterte works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of North Florida4367 Nw American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 348-3312
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say colonoscopy day is no fun! But dr duterte and his staff made it less horrible. I have seen the doc for 3 colonoscopies and each time have been treated professionally and cared for very well. I highly reccommend this doctor.
About Dr. Mitchell Duterte, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- University of Philippines
