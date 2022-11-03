See All Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD

Oncology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD

Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Edelson works at Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edelson's Office Locations

    Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Nov 03, 2022
    I had a complete hysterectomy for endometrial cancer. Dr. Edelson took me on as a patient on very short notice. I can't thank him enough for his care and expertise. He is an excellent surgeon. I had no pain after surgery (managed with over-the-counter medication) and no complications. Most of all, he is caring. He makes you feel like he is on your team and really wants you to succeed in this terrible battle. Not all doctors treat their patients with such care. I am truly grateful.
    About Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD

    • Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255305546
    Education & Certifications

    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelson works at Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Edelson’s profile.

    Dr. Edelson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

