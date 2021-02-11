Dr. Mitchell Efros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Efros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Efros, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Great Doctor with a great staff!!!
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1205892163
- New York Medical College
Dr. Efros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Efros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Efros has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Efros speaks Italian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Efros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efros.
