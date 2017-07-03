See All Vascular Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD

Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Elkind works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Elkind's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Sudoscan
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Blood Thinner Administration Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elkind?

    Jul 03, 2017
    Dr. Elkind was very thorough and attentive, in both his examination and his explanations. He spent more time with me than any other doctor I have seen in my 78 years. The wait was very short, the relevant tests were scheduled immediately and also seemed more thorough than what I had experienced previously. I recommend him very highly.
    Leo Maloratsky in New York, NY — Jul 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elkind to family and friends

    Dr. Elkind's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elkind

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD.

    About Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801989934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brigham and Women S Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkind has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkind works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elkind’s profile.

    Dr. Elkind has seen patients for Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Elkind has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.