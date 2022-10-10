Dr. Mitchell Engle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Engle, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Engle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Engle works at
Locations
-
1
Institute-Precision Pain Medicine5637 Corsica Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 387-0046
-
2
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
-
3
Institute of Precision Pain Medicine Pllc13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 120A, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-0046
-
4
Institute of Precision Pain Medicine Pllc14317 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engle?
I saw Dr. Engle several times for shots to my lower back and neck. He takes the time to explain, genuinely cares for his patients and has outstanding technique. Unfortunately from the very beginning the office staff was officious and lacked customer skills. After speaking with the practice manager I saw where that came from. I left the practice because of the uncaring and sometimes rude staff. Again, Dr. Engle is fantastic.
About Dr. Mitchell Engle, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790946051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engle works at
Dr. Engle has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Engle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.