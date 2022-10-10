Overview

Dr. Mitchell Engle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Engle works at Institute-Precision Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.