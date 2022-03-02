Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Fagelman's Office Locations
-
1
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fagelman is very people oriented and explains everything very well. He does not rush in and out of the room. I had an exceptional first dr visit with him. His PA, Rich, is also very personable and friendly, and gave me an almost pain free cortisone injection. I highly recommend Dr. Fagelman (and his whole staff).
About Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801985643
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
