Overview of Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Fagelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Fagelman works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.