Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Orangeburg, SC
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feinman works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Medical Center
    3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 395-2200
  2. 2
    The Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center, P.A.
    1768 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 539-2224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841479623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, Roseau
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinman works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Feinman’s profile.

    Dr. Feinman has seen patients for Osteopenia, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

