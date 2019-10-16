Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feinman works at
Dr. Feinman's Office Locations
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2200
The Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center, P.A.1768 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 539-2224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Live this dr.
About Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841479623
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University, Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinman has seen patients for Osteopenia, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinman.
