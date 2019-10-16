Overview of Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Feinman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feinman works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.