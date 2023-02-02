Overview of Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fineman works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.