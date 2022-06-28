Dr. Flurry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Flurry, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Flurry, MD
Dr. Mitchell Flurry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Flurry works at
Dr. Flurry's Office Locations
Affiliated Medical Services Laboratory1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr flurry was amazing, very detailed with the reconstruction of my ear following skin cancer removal. Very thorough with explanation of every step of the process, available after hours for questions and concerns. His office staff was also helpful and caring.
About Dr. Mitchell Flurry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528225166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flurry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flurry works at
Dr. Flurry has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flurry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flurry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flurry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flurry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flurry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.