Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD
Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College.
Dr. Galerkin works at
Dr. Galerkin's Office Locations
Mindful Health Solutions8775 Sierra College Blvd Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 294-7062Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr G. for 20 years. He has thoughtfully and thourouly treated my Bipolar Disorder with compassion and kindness. He consistently knows the appropriate medication for my and is extremely knowlageble. Always on time, always responsive, always knowledgeable. As a mental health professional myself I can only give the highest rating to this doctor.
About Dr. Mitchell Galerkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467440339
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
