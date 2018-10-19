Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Glaser, MD
Dr. Mitchell Glaser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Glaser's Office Locations
Resurrection Health Care1431 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 491-5498
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glaser has been treating my daughter for the past 10 years. He is not only a great doctor but a caring person. I recommend him to our friends and to anyone looking for the best treatment for their son or daughter.
About Dr. Mitchell Glaser, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.