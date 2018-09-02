Dr. Goldstein accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mitcheal Goldstein107 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 246-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Friendly and listened
About Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659335636
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp U Fl
- New York Medical College
- State University of NY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.