Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD
Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
-
1
Central Orthopedic Group77 N CENTRE AVE, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 681-8822
-
2
Ny Physical Therapy & Wellness East Meadow Pllc325 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 855-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Great caring and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Mitchell Goldstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770684474
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.