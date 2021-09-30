Overview of Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD

Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Haut works at Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.