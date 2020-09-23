Overview of Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD

Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Henry works at Office in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.