Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD
Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Office2222 S 16th St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 435-0044
-
2
Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 435-0044
-
3
Bryan Medical Center-west2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 475-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
EXCELLENT CARE before, during, and after my son’s major jaw surgery. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Henry for oral and maxillofacial surgery. HE IS THE BEST THERE IS in Lincoln!!
About Dr. Mitchell Henry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215927181
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.