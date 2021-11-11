See All Podiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Hilsen works at Village Podiatry Centers in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hilsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Centers - Corporate
    900 Circle 75 Pkwy SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 771-6991
  2. 2
    Ehi Clinical Study Research Center Llc.
    1357 Hembree Rd Ste 101, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 280-2406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr hilsen is great. Efficient and kind and listened to my medical needs without judging. Would highly recommend him to anyone
    Jessie — Nov 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM
    About Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558327809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

