Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM
Dr. Mitchell Hilsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Village Podiatry Centers - Corporate900 Circle 75 Pkwy SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 771-6991
Ehi Clinical Study Research Center Llc.1357 Hembree Rd Ste 101, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 280-2406
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr hilsen is great. Efficient and kind and listened to my medical needs without judging. Would highly recommend him to anyone
- Podiatry
- English
- MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO
Dr. Hilsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.