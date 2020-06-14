Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
FindCare
Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD
Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
Bellingham Internal Medicine1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 102, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 752-2956
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kahn is a caring,well spoken physician.I believe he provides quality general care. Its unfortunate there are not more physicians like him. A good listener & sometimes he even has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Mitchell Kahn, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174564751
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.