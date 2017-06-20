Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM
Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Temple Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Lower Bucks Hospital.
Foot and Ankle Specialites of Bucks County ,LLC3554 Hulmeville Rd Ste 104, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 245-1818Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday3:00pm - 7:00pmFriday1:30pm - 5:30pm
Langhorne Office360 Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 946-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough and precise. Friendly and attentive. Feel fully confident with his recommendations and treatment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mitchell Kahn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1942212956
Education & Certifications
- John F Kennedy Mem Hosp
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- Temple Univ
- Union College
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.