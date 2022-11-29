Overview

Dr. Mitchell Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Kaplan works at Northwest Gastroenterologists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Bile Duct Procedure and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.