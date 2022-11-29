Dr. Mitchell Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Amanda Bozich Dpm800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my colonoscopy performed by Dr. Kaplan. Everything went as planned - painless and fast. The doctor visited before and after the procedure. He took his time, explained everything, and even provided a printout copy of the result. I highly recommend Dr. Kaplan.
About Dr. Mitchell Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1760536130
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Med Center Chicago Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Gastritis, Bile Duct Procedure and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
