Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kaufman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Kaufman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
The Neurological Institute and Specialty Centers521 E 86th Ave Ste Z, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mitchell Kaufman, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164536553
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Neurology
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
