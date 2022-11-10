Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD

Dr. Mitchell Kaye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Kaye works at Scottsdale Urologic Surgeons Dr. Mitchell Kaye in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.