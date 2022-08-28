Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klavans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD
Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Klavans works at
Dr. Klavans' Office Locations
1
Advanced Urology Institute1775 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 441-1508
2
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 206, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-1508
3
Urology Specialists of West Florida Llp3890 Tampa Rd Ste 408, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 441-1508
- 4 8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 280, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 441-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klavans took excellent care of my father for years. He and his staff were always patient and courteous.
About Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114980315
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klavans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klavans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klavans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klavans has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klavans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Klavans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klavans.
