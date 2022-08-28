Overview of Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD

Dr. Mitchell Klavans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Klavans works at Advanced Urology Institute in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL, Palm Harbor, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.