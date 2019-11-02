See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kline works at Matthew B. Quan M.d. PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew B. Quan M.d. PC
    700 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-6555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne Surgery

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2019
    Meticulous and caring. A superb surgeon with great results and no scars.
    Andy — Nov 02, 2019
    About Dr. Mitchell Kline, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932136231
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

