Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
New Jersey Urology17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (877) 388-2778
Elmer399 Front St Ste E, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Kotler treats my dad with care, respect, friendliness and complete professionalism. My dad enjoys talking with him. Dr. Kotler has a soothing voice. He has been seeing him since 2011. The test on his bladder can be uncomfortable. When he has growths to be removed, my dad never has pain. Whether the procedure is in the office, or hospital. Dr. Kotler is always positive. When there are no sitings Dr Kotler is so happy and the results show. Nurse Shelley is a pro, organized, friendly and caring. As all the nurses are. The entire staff are always friendly, helpful, and make you feel comfortable. Very efficient in their job. Thank you everyone at Urology office in Woodbury NJ
- Urology
- English
- 1427057785
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Columbia University
