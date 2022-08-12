See All Urologists in Woodbury, NJ
Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD

Urology
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Woodbury, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD

Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kotler works at New Jersey Urology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kotler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology
    17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 303, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 388-2778
  2. 2
    Elmer
    399 Front St Ste E, Elmer, NJ 08318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 388-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Kotler treats my dad with care, respect, friendliness and complete professionalism. My dad enjoys talking with him. Dr. Kotler has a soothing voice. He has been seeing him since 2011. The test on his bladder can be uncomfortable. When he has growths to be removed, my dad never has pain. Whether the procedure is in the office, or hospital. Dr. Kotler is always positive. When there are no sitings Dr Kotler is so happy and the results show. Nurse Shelley is a pro, organized, friendly and caring. As all the nurses are. The entire staff are always friendly, helpful, and make you feel comfortable. Very efficient in their job. Thank you everyone at Urology office in Woodbury NJ
    About Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD

    Urology
    English
    1427057785
    Education & Certifications

    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotler has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

