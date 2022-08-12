Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD

Dr. Mitchell Kotler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kotler works at New Jersey Urology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.