Dr. Mitchell Kuppinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Kuppinger, MD
Dr. Mitchell Kuppinger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Kuppinger works at
Dr. Kuppinger's Office Locations
Billy Max Eden MD PA2941 Oak Park Cir Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 332-7433
TX Pulmonary/Crit Care Cnsltnts1201 Fairmount Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 335-5288
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good first visit with the doctor today, he listened to my questions and provided good information.
About Dr. Mitchell Kuppinger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1174517809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppinger has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.