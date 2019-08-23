Dr. Langbart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Langbart, MD
Dr. Mitchell Langbart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Donnelly & Oot Family Nurse Practitioners5900 N Burdick St Ste 207, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 656-2070
- Upstate University Hospital
- MVP Health Care
Dr Langbart was my psychiatrist years ago while I was a prisoner at Auburn Correctional Facility. He saved me from myself. He helped me change. I spent 14 miserable years inside prison and seeing Dr. Langbart at sessions was a bright spot. He is a good man and a great psychiatrist. He convinced me to finally try medication. I have been a free man 14 years now. Have my own business and live a good productive life thanks to this man. Thank you Dr. Langbart for believing in my worth when I felt I was worthless.
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Langbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Langbart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langbart.
