Overview

Dr. Mitchell Lee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - 1222 Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.