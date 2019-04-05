Dr. Mitchell Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Lee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - 1222 Medical Center1222 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I have ever had
About Dr. Mitchell Lee, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053339267
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Pitt Co Hospital E Carolina University
- Pitt Co Hosp-E Carolina U|Pitt Co Hospital E Carolina University
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
