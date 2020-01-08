Overview

Dr. Mitchell Lester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Lester works at Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.