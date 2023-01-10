See All Gastroenterologists in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore

Dr. Mah'Moud works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC, Clayton, NC and Smithfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMG Gastroenterology (A Division of Raleigh Medical Group, PA) /Wake Endoscopy Center
    2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Wake Forest Endoscopy Center
    10540 Ligon Mill Rd Ste 109, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
  3. 3
    Wake Endoscopy Ctr LLC Dba Clayton Endoscopy Ctr
    900 S Lombard St Ste 104, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 341-3638
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    RMG Gastroenterology of Smithfield
    540 North St, Smithfield, NC 27577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 341-3621
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maria Parham Medical Center
  • Nash General Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Hiatal Hernia
Constipation
Esophageal Varices
Gastritis
Nausea
Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastric Ulcer
Hepatitis C
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Barrett's Esophagus
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Manometry
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
Enteritis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Salmonella Food Poisoning
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699769257
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Mah'Moud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mah'Moud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mah'Moud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mah'Moud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mah'Moud has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah'Moud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah'Moud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah'Moud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mah'Moud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mah'Moud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

