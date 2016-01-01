Overview

Dr. Mitchell Marder, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Marder works at Jeanes Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.