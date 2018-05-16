Overview of Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD

Dr. Mitchell Martin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.