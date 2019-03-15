Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO
Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Matez works at
Dr. Matez's Office Locations
Laurence Miller Phd PA1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4997
Boca Raton Center for Age Managment200 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 953-5490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first consultation with Dr. Matez and he is Terrific! It was a learning experience to sit with him as he thoroughly explained the process and the benefits of hormone therapy. I did the Pellets and it is painless with great benefits to come. I am so happy to start this at 66 years young. Alida M
About Dr. Mitchell Matez, DO
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matez.
