Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD
Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. McCullar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCullar's Office Locations
-
1
Brevard Pulmonary Specialists PA103 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 631-5677
-
2
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullar?
First rate patient service from arrival to departure at the Merritt Island practice. I experienced an atmosphere of patient care and support. Without question, the necessary precautions for COVID-19 are in place and enforced. Each team-member of the administrative and medical staff I interacted with was exceptionally professional and focused on what needed to be done to accommodate me during this visit. There was a process in place that got me checked in timely upon entering the waiting area, seated in an examination room and in the company of Doctor McCullar with minimal waiting time. The time spent with Doctor McCullar was not rushed and there was a good exchange between us to address why I was there and move forward with a timely resolution. A great visit; a very productive visit with an entire team of professionals. My grateful appreciation to Doctor McCullar, his medical assistant and the administrative staff for what they do to assist those that they attend to each day.
About Dr. Mitchell McCullar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720023815
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullar works at
Dr. McCullar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.