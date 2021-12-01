Dr. Meyerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Meyerson, MD
Dr. Mitchell Meyerson, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Mitchell S. Meyerson MD PC1015 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-3474
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the best Dermatologist I have been too. His chair side manner is exemplary. His communication skills are excellent. His assistant is a pleasure to talk too. All doctors should aspire to be like him. He doesn’t rush you out . He answers and listens to all of your questions. He tells you exactly what he will be doing on your skin . Do not go to any other doctor in Riverhead but him. I assure you , you won’t be disappointed.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205813268
- New York Medical College
Dr. Meyerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyerson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyerson speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.