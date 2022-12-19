Dr. Mitchell Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Miller, MD
Dr. Mitchell Miller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-3223
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Bardmoor8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-8551
Facial Aesthetics Center1320 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 767-0933
St. Petersburg6540 4th St N Ste C, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 767-0933
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very simply, Dr. Miller probably saved my life, redid a surgery which had been done incorrectly. Forever grateful
About Dr. Mitchell Miller, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1952451866
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
