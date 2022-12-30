Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
Michael Wierschem, M.D.4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C618, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to fill out the necessary forms online and Dr. Moskowitz reviewed my information with me in person to be certain for both our benefits. He is short, direct and to the point and I greatly appreciate that, but that's not to say he is rude in any way. It's a busy office and he does not mince words. I like him so much better than my previous urologist.
About Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Ctr|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
