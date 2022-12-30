Overview of Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Mitchell Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.



Dr. Moskowitz works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.