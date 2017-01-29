See All Podiatrists in Swansea, IL
Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD

Podiatry
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Swansea, IL
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Needleman works at Mitchell Needleman DPM in Swansea, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Needleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell Needleman Dpm
    16 Park Pl Ste A, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 234-8333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922072701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Needleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Needleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Needleman works at Mitchell Needleman DPM in Swansea, IL. View the full address on Dr. Needleman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Needleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Needleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Needleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

