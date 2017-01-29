Dr. Needleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Needleman, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Mitchell Needleman Dpm16 Park Pl Ste A, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-8333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable, efficient with all issues regarding your feet. He fixed my ingrown toenail,...a welcomed relief from my constant pain.. excellent follow up to check on my healing process.. Staff very nice and caring as well., If you want the best podiatrist-choose this Doctor for your foot needs..
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Needleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Needleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Needleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Needleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Needleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.