Dr. Nishimoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Nishimoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Nishimoto, MD
Dr. Mitchell Nishimoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Nishimoto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nishimoto's Office Locations
-
1
Mitchell M. Nishimoto Medical Corp.15243 Vanowen St Ste 408, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-3889
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nishimoto?
About Dr. Mitchell Nishimoto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1003917287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishimoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishimoto works at
Dr. Nishimoto speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.